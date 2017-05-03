Offtop 5/3: Put Away The Rye Bread and Mustard, We're Outta Salami And That's Not Your Real Grandma
Mm boy howdy, sure is a good thing the M's are sorting all of this out in spring training, right? I mean, it's been a rough few weeks but if they can just weather the next month or so they should get Haniger and Felix back, and by then they'll have figured out what bullpen to really use. And it's good thing they've sent Vogelbach down now, to work out what he needs to in AAA, rather than bring him up and down up and down at the start of the season.
