Offense backs Paxton in triumphant return

The return of James Paxton and a revived offensive attack provided another shot in the arm for the Mariners on Wednesday night, as they won their fourth straight game with a 5-0 decision over the Rockies. After totaling just nine runs in eight previous games, Seattle has outscored its last four foes 26-9, with Danny Valencia 's two-run double and a pair of key hits from Mike Zunino paving the way.

