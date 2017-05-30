Offense backs Paxton in triumphant re...

Offense backs Paxton in triumphant return

Seattle Mariners

The return of James Paxton and a revived offensive attack provided another shot in the arm for the Mariners on Wednesday night, as they won their fourth straight game with a 5-0 decision over the Rockies. After totaling just nine runs in eight previous games, Seattle has outscored its last four foes 26-9, with Danny Valencia 's two-run double and a pair of key hits from Mike Zunino paving the way.

