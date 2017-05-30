Offense awakens to end series on high note
For a Mariners team that had scored just nine runs over its previous eight games, this seemed like an avalanche -- a Sunday over the Red Sox on a day Seattle piled up 16 hits and pushed away some of the bad vibe built up by back-to-back shutout losses in the first two games of the series. The Mariners know they're better than they've shown offensively in the past two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May 5
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC