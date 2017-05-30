Offense awakens to end series on high note

For a Mariners team that had scored just nine runs over its previous eight games, this seemed like an avalanche -- a Sunday over the Red Sox on a day Seattle piled up 16 hits and pushed away some of the bad vibe built up by back-to-back shutout losses in the first two games of the series. The Mariners know they're better than they've shown offensively in the past two weeks.

