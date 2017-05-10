Off the Wall: Kyle Seager featured on...

Off the Wall: Kyle Seager featured on MLB Network's 'Play Ball' - Fri, 12 May 2017 PST

Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager will be featured on MLB Network's kids-focused "Play Ball" on Saturday at 7 a.m. The program will re-air at 1:30 p.m. "Play Ball" is a weekly player interview and demonstration show for kids. The program features MLB stars reminiscing about reaching the Majors, providing advice to kids trying to get better at the game, and sharing tips in one-on-one demonstrations with MLB Network analysts.

