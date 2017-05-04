Odor delivers knockout as Texas beats Seattle 3-1 in 13th
Rougned Odor hit a two-run home run in the 13th inning and the Texas Rangers got six innings of shutout relief pitching to beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 early Saturday. The game lasted five hours and was tied from the fourth inning on despite plenty of scoring opportunities for the Mariners.
