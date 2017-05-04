Next man up for Mariners: Christian Bergman or Dillon Overton
The choice between right-hander Christian Bergman or lefty Dillon Overton to replace injured James Paxton as the starter for Sunday's game against the Rangers could hinge on whether the Mariners use Overton earlier in the series. "If we have a chance to win the game, and he's our guy," manager Scott Servais said, "we're going to use him."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|22 hr
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr 10
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr '17
|Price phartsz
|2
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|Mar '17
|Remodeled phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC