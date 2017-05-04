Next man up for Mariners: Christian Bergman or Dillon Overton

The choice between right-hander Christian Bergman or lefty Dillon Overton to replace injured James Paxton as the starter for Sunday's game against the Rangers could hinge on whether the Mariners use Overton earlier in the series. "If we have a chance to win the game, and he's our guy," manager Scott Servais said, "we're going to use him."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.