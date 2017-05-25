New players falter in Travelers' debut

If the Arkansas Travelers looked like a different team Thursday night, it's because, in the most essential respects, they were. Prior to their 8-1 loss to the Midland RockHounds at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, the Travs made six roster moves in an attempt to bolster a league-worst .422 winning percentage.

