Nationals move up Thursdaya s game vs. Seattle due to inclement weather
With thunderstorms due Thursday night, the Washington Nationals decided to move their series finale with the Seattle Mariners to 12:05 p.m., a somewhat surprising move, though an understandable one. Should the Nationals and Mariners need to postpone a game this week, the Mariners probably would have to fly back across the country to make it up.
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May 5
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr '17
|Price phartsz
|2
