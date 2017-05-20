Nationals move up Thursdaya s game vs...

Nationals move up Thursdaya s game vs. Seattle due to inclement weather

Read more: The Washington Post

With thunderstorms due Thursday night, the Washington Nationals decided to move their series finale with the Seattle Mariners to 12:05 p.m., a somewhat surprising move, though an understandable one. Should the Nationals and Mariners need to postpone a game this week, the Mariners probably would have to fly back across the country to make it up.

Chicago, IL

