MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, upd...

MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Robinson Cano is still very good

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Wednesday's slate of MLB action is almost a full one, including multiple day games. Now let's dig in ... Mariners at Phillies Giants at Mets Braves at Astros Cubs at Rockies Angels at Athletics Orioles at Nationals Indians at Blue Jays Cardinals at Marlins Royals at Rays Padres at Rangers Red Sox at Brewers Twins at White Sox Tigers at Diamondbacks Pirates at Dodgers When the Mariners in December of 2013 signed second baseman Robinson Cano to a 10-year, $240 million mega-deal, the decision from the club standpoint was widely panned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May 5 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr 29 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr '17 LastPharts 2
News Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt... Apr '17 Price phartsz 2
News Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende... Mar '17 Remodeled phart 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,863 • Total comments across all topics: 280,937,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC