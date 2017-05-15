MLB Notebook: Cano lands on 10-day DL

MLB Notebook: Cano lands on 10-day DL

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a quadriceps strain, the latest Seattle player to be sidelined by injury. Seattle placed Cano on the disabled list on Tuesday after he missed the previous five games due to the strain.

