Mixed injury news: Hernandez making progress, Haniger on go-slower plan

What do you want first, Mariners fans, the good news or the not-as-good news on the injury front? Start with the positive: Right-hander Felix Hernandez played catch again Wednesday in his recovery from bursitis in his shoulder. He said he's "feeling good" and on track for a bullpen workout Saturday in Boston.

