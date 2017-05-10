Miranda does part for shorthanded rotation

At a time when the Mariners' rotation is scrambling, Ariel Miranda stepped up and did his part Sunday, allowing just one run and three hits in five-plus innings while racking up a career-high-tying eight strikeouts. , as Toronto's Kevin Pillar hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth off closer Edwin Diaz -- but the Mariners know they're going to need Miranda and other starters to hold the line while Felix Hernandez , James Paxton , Hisashi Iwakuma and Drew Smyly are all on the disabled list.

