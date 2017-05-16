Meet the one man not surprised by Alonso power surge
SEATTLE Yonder Alonso may have taken the rest of baseball by surprise with a dozen home runs in the A's first six weeks, but not Danny Valencia. Now the first baseman with the Mariners, Valencia remains one of Alonso's best friends in baseball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May 5
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr '17
|Price phartsz
|2
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|Mar '17
|Remodeled phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC