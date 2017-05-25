Mariners' visit to Walter Reed puts it in perspective
With the setup of interleague play, the Mariners face the National League East every three seasons. And usually, but not always, the trips alternate, meaning it could be six more years until the Mariners visit the nation's capital again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May 5
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr '17
|Price phartsz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC