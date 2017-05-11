Mariners starting to piece things tog...

Mariners starting to piece things together

Despite a two series losses to start the season and a plethora of key injuries, the Mariners have somehow been able to claw their way back to .500 on the year. The M's have returned to respectability with their recent run, but need to continue their momentum to make something out of the 2017 season.

