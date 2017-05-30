Mariners ride early outburst to roll past Rox
Kyle Seager and Robinson Cano homered as the Mariners won, 10-4, at Coors Field on Tuesday night, ending the Rockies' franchise record-tying streak of nine series without a loss. Seager's fifth homer of the season, a two-run shot, keyed the Mariners' three-run second inning against Rockies lefty Tyler Anderson , who entered with a 2.55 ERA in his last four starts, but coughed up six runs and 11 hits in five innings Tuesday.
