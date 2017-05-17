Mariners recall Lawrence, option De Jong

The Mariners' pitching shuffle continued Wednesday, as the club recalled recently acquired right-hander Casey Lawrence from Triple-A Tacoma and optioned rookie right-hander Chase De Jong back to Tacoma. Lawrence was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays last Thursday after going 0-3 with an 8.78 ERA in four appearances for Toronto, including a pair of spot starts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.