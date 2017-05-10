Mariners recall Altavilla, place Weber on DL
The Mariners' revolving bullpen door took another spin on Sunday, as the club recalled right-hander Dan Altavilla from Triple-A Tacoma and placed injured starter Ryan Weber on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right biceps muscle. Weber hurt his right arm in the fourth inning of his first outing for Seattle on Saturday.
