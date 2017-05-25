Mariners promote righty Harper, optio...

Mariners promote righty Harper, option Whalen

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Mariners

The Mariners added another new face to their oft-changed pitching staff on Sunday as right-handed reliever Ryne Harper was called up from Triple-A Tacoma, with right-hander Rob Whalen optioned back to Tacoma after starting Saturday's Harper, 28, has gone 2-0 with three saves and a 1.89 ERA in 19 innings over 15 appearances this season for Tacoma, with 24 strikeouts and nine walks. He hasn't allowed a run in 8 2/3 innings over his last seven appearances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... 21 hr RealPharts 2
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May 5 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr 29 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr '17 LastPharts 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,345,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC