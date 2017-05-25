Mariners promote righty Harper, option Whalen
The Mariners added another new face to their oft-changed pitching staff on Sunday as right-handed reliever Ryne Harper was called up from Triple-A Tacoma, with right-hander Rob Whalen optioned back to Tacoma after starting Saturday's Harper, 28, has gone 2-0 with three saves and a 1.89 ERA in 19 innings over 15 appearances this season for Tacoma, with 24 strikeouts and nine walks. He hasn't allowed a run in 8 2/3 innings over his last seven appearances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|21 hr
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May 5
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC