Mariners promote righty Harper, option Whalen

The Mariners added another new face to their oft-changed pitching staff on Sunday as right-handed reliever Ryne Harper was called up from Triple-A Tacoma, with right-hander Rob Whalen optioned back to Tacoma after starting Saturday's Harper, 28, has gone 2-0 with three saves and a 1.89 ERA in 19 innings over 15 appearances this season for Tacoma, with 24 strikeouts and nine walks. He hasn't allowed a run in 8 2/3 innings over his last seven appearances.

