Mariners Pregame: M's add bullpen arms, return Vogelbach to minors - Tue, 02 May 2017 PST

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton is congratulated by teammates after coming out of the baseball game against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Seattle. The Seattle Mariners kick off a three-game series against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at Safeco Field at 7:10 p.m. The M's made a series of moves on Tuesday before the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.