Mariners Noon Number: 39 - Thu, 04 May 2017 PST
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco, left, watches as Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano hits a home run during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Seattle. Robinson CanA3 hit his 39th career home run as a Seattle Mariner at Safeco Field in the bottom of the first inning in the M's 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.
