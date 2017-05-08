Mariners get ready for 6-game road strech vs Phillies & Blue Jays
The Mariners are now 32 games into their 2017 campaign, sitting two games below .500 and only 2.5 games back from the second wild card spot in the American League. This comes after Seattle won four out of their last six games, including a series win against both the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels.
