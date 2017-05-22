Mariners bring back catcher Mike Zuni...

Mariners bring back catcher Mike Zunino, reliever Emilio Pagan from Class AAA Tacoma

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

The Mariners made more roster moves on their offday in preparation for the beginning of an eight-game road trip, starting on Tuesday with a three-game series vs. the Nationals. Catcher Mike Zunino and reliever Emilio Pagan were recalled from Class AAA Tacoma, while catcher Tuffy Gosewisch, first baseman Daniel Vogelbach and pitcher Chris Heston were optioned back to Tacoma following Sunday's loss to the White Sox in the homestand finale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners Mon Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May 5 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr 29 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr '17 LastPharts 2
News Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt... Apr '17 Price phartsz 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,251 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC