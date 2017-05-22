Mariners bring back catcher Mike Zunino, reliever Emilio Pagan from Class AAA Tacoma

The Mariners made more roster moves on their offday in preparation for the beginning of an eight-game road trip, starting on Tuesday with a three-game series vs. the Nationals. Catcher Mike Zunino and reliever Emilio Pagan were recalled from Class AAA Tacoma, while catcher Tuffy Gosewisch, first baseman Daniel Vogelbach and pitcher Chris Heston were optioned back to Tacoma following Sunday's loss to the White Sox in the homestand finale.

