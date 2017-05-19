Jose Quintana, David Robertson pitch White Sox to 2-1, 10-inning victory over Mariners

White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana pitched eight innings of one-hit ball for the first time in his career to help the Sox break a seven-game road losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Mariners in 10 innings on Friday night at Safeco Field. Sox closer David Robertson retired all six batters he faced in the final two innings to close out the victory, just the Sox's third in the last 13 games.

