Jose Quintana, David Robertson pitch White Sox to 2-1, 10-inning victory over Mariners
White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana pitched eight innings of one-hit ball for the first time in his career to help the Sox break a seven-game road losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Mariners in 10 innings on Friday night at Safeco Field. Sox closer David Robertson retired all six batters he faced in the final two innings to close out the victory, just the Sox's third in the last 13 games.
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May 5
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr '17
|Price phartsz
|2
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|Mar '17
|Remodeled phart
|2
