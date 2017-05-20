Joe Ross to start Tuesday vs. Seattle

Joe Ross 's sabbatical from the Washington Nationals ' rotation will end Tuesday, when he will start the series opener against the Seattle Mariners at Nationals Park, the team announced Monday. Ross spent most of May in Class AAA Syracuse working to recover lost mechanics after his stuff ceased to move and explode as usual during three starts in the majors.

