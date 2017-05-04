Iwakuma still questionable for next start

The Mariners beleaguered rotation could have another question mark next week as veteran right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma is dealing with a bruised left knee that is still stiff and sore after being hit by a line drive in his last outing Wednesday against the Angels. Iwakuma is slated to start Tuesday in Philadelphia in the opening game of an Interleague series, but manager Scott Servais acknowledged Saturday that start could be in jeopardy.

