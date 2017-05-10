Honorary Bat Girl Walsh set for 1st pitch

Vanessa Walsh, a mother of three and former member of the Air Force Reserves, will throw out the first pitch as the Mariners' 2017 Honorary Bat Girl at Monday's game at Safeco Field. The resident of Federal Way, Wash., has Stage 4 breast cancer and will be celebrated for her courageous battle against the disease when she and her kids -- ages 19, 11 and 7 -- are honored on the field prior to the 7:10 p.m. PT contest between the Mariners and A's that begins Seattle's seven-game homestand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.