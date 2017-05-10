Hisashi Iwakuma is fourth Mariners starting pitcher to land on DL
The Mariners' hopes for contention heading into the 2017 season hinged on what appeared to be one of the more impressive starting rotations in the majors. But Seattle's dreams of watching Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma, James Paxton, Drew Smyly and Yovani Gallardo pitch deep into games and carry the team back to the playoffs have evaporated by the second week of May. Of that projected rotation, only Gallardo remains on the active roster after Iwakuma joined Hernandez , Paxton and Smyly on the disabled list Wednesday.
