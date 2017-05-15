Haniger could rejoin Mariners for next road trip
Right fielder Mitch Haniger , who was among the team's best offensive players when he went on the disabled list April 26 with a strained right oblique, hit in the cage and played light catch at Safeco Field prior to Monday night's series opener against the A's. Mariners manager Scott Servais said if all goes well as Haniger ramps up baseball activities during the week, the plan is for him to play rehab games over the weekend and be activated for the team's road trip to Washington, Boston and Colorado next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May 5
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr '17
|Price phartsz
|2
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|Mar '17
|Remodeled phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC