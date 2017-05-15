Haniger could rejoin Mariners for nex...

Haniger could rejoin Mariners for next road trip

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Right fielder Mitch Haniger , who was among the team's best offensive players when he went on the disabled list April 26 with a strained right oblique, hit in the cage and played light catch at Safeco Field prior to Monday night's series opener against the A's. Mariners manager Scott Servais said if all goes well as Haniger ramps up baseball activities during the week, the plan is for him to play rehab games over the weekend and be activated for the team's road trip to Washington, Boston and Colorado next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May 5 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr 29 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr '17 LastPharts 2
News Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt... Apr '17 Price phartsz 2
News Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende... Mar '17 Remodeled phart 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,046,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC