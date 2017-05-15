Haniger could rejoin Mariners for next road trip

Right fielder Mitch Haniger , who was among the team's best offensive players when he went on the disabled list April 26 with a strained right oblique, hit in the cage and played light catch at Safeco Field prior to Monday night's series opener against the A's. Mariners manager Scott Servais said if all goes well as Haniger ramps up baseball activities during the week, the plan is for him to play rehab games over the weekend and be activated for the team's road trip to Washington, Boston and Colorado next week.

