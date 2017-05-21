Garciaa s 2 HRs, 6 RBIs lead Chicagoa s 16-1 rout of Seattle
MAY 20: Avisail Garcia #26 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off of starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo #49 of the Seattle Mariners that scored Melky Cabrera #53 of the Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a game at Safeco Field on May 20, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Garcia homered in his first two at-bats and had a career-high six RBIs, and the White Sox battered Seattle's depleted pitching staff in a 16-1 win over the Mariners on Saturday night.
