Garciaa s 2 HRs, 6 RBIs lead Chicagoa...

Garciaa s 2 HRs, 6 RBIs lead Chicagoa s 16-1 rout of Seattle

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

MAY 20: Avisail Garcia #26 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off of starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo #49 of the Seattle Mariners that scored Melky Cabrera #53 of the Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a game at Safeco Field on May 20, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Garcia homered in his first two at-bats and had a career-high six RBIs, and the White Sox battered Seattle's depleted pitching staff in a 16-1 win over the Mariners on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May 5 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr 29 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr '17 LastPharts 2
News Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt... Apr '17 Price phartsz 2
News Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende... Mar '17 Remodeled phart 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,857 • Total comments across all topics: 281,179,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC