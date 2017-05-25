Gallardo's gutsy effort for naught in...

Gallardo's gutsy effort for naught in shutout

With their offense in a nasty slump, the margin for error these days for the Mariners' injury-plagued rotation is razor thin. And while Yovani Gallardo battled valiently through a seemingly endless stream of runners in scoring position Friday, that wasn't nearly enough to overcome another lackluster night from the bats as Seattle lost, The Mariners have scored just nine runs over their past seven games.

