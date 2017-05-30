Felix set to face hitters; Iwakuma pr...

Felix set to face hitters; Iwakuma progressing

Felix Hernandez threw a bullpen session with heightened intensity Tuesday and is on track to begin a rehab assignment as early as next week. Hernandez has been on the disabled list since April 26 with right shoulder inflammation.

