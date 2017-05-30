Felix, Haniger getting close to rehab stints
Felix Hernandez and Mitch Haniger , two of the Mariners' big weapons who have been missing since getting hurt in Detroit on April 25, could both begin Minor League rehab stints next week if things go well this weekend. Manager Scott Servais said Hernandez will throw a simulated game on Friday or Saturday at Safeco Field and then likely head out for two Minor League outings, which would put him on target to rejoin the Mariners around June 19 when they return from their next road trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May 5
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC