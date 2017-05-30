Felix, Haniger getting close to rehab stints

Felix Hernandez and Mitch Haniger , two of the Mariners' big weapons who have been missing since getting hurt in Detroit on April 25, could both begin Minor League rehab stints next week if things go well this weekend. Manager Scott Servais said Hernandez will throw a simulated game on Friday or Saturday at Safeco Field and then likely head out for two Minor League outings, which would put him on target to rejoin the Mariners around June 19 when they return from their next road trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.