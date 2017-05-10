Dyson flashes speed in center, on bas...

Dyson flashes speed in center, on basepaths

16 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Mariners

Not everything has gone according to plan this season for the Mariners, given their battle with injuries and attrition. But the search for speed and defense, particularly in the outfield, continues to pay dividends, and Jarrod Dyson showed why again in Saturday's Dyson made several outstanding running catches in the center field, including his first "5-Star" play of the year, the highest ranking given in 's defensive system.

