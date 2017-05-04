Drillers' Rios too powerful for Travs
Arkansas second baseman Nelson Ward turns a double play Thursday as Tulsa's Kyle Garlick slides into second base during the Travelers' 3-1 victory in the fi rst game of a doubleheader at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. The Travelers lost the second game 3-1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|10 hr
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr 10
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr '17
|Price phartsz
|2
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|Mar '17
|Remodeled phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC