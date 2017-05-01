De Jong gets another start in Felix's...

De Jong gets another start in Felix's absence

Though he got roughed up in his first Major League start last weekend in Cleveland, Mariners rookie right-hander Chase De Jong will get another shot in the rotation on Saturday as the fill-in for Felix Hernandez , manager Scott Servais said Tuesday. The 23-year-old allowed six runs on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings in Sunday's 12-4 loss to the Indians in a game in which his defense didn't help.

Chicago, IL

