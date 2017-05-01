De Jong gets another start in Felix's absence
Though he got roughed up in his first Major League start last weekend in Cleveland, Mariners rookie right-hander Chase De Jong will get another shot in the rotation on Saturday as the fill-in for Felix Hernandez , manager Scott Servais said Tuesday. The 23-year-old allowed six runs on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings in Sunday's 12-4 loss to the Indians in a game in which his defense didn't help.
