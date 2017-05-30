Cruz to play right field in Rockies s...

Cruz to play right field in Rockies series

For the third time this year, Nelson Cruz is putting aside his designated hitter helmet and donning an outfielder's glove for the Mariners. With a two-game set in Colorado, manager Scott Servais is sending Cruz into Coors Field's expansive outfield to keep his bat in the lineup during the Interleague series.

