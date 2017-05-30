Cruz leading AL DHs in All-Star ballo...

Cruz leading AL DHs in All-Star balloting

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Mariners

Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz , who leads the American League in RBIs and is tops on his team with 12 home runs, is the leading vote-getter at the designated-hitter position in the first round of Cruz is one of three Mariners position players among the top five in the early voting. Second baseman Robinson Cano stands fourth at second base, while Jean Segura is fifth among the shortstops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May 5 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr '17 LastPharts 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,307 • Total comments across all topics: 281,433,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC