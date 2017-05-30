Cruz leading AL DHs in All-Star balloting
Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz , who leads the American League in RBIs and is tops on his team with 12 home runs, is the leading vote-getter at the designated-hitter position in the first round of Cruz is one of three Mariners position players among the top five in the early voting. Second baseman Robinson Cano stands fourth at second base, while Jean Segura is fifth among the shortstops.
