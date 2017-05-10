Blue Jays top Mariners again, go for ...

Blue Jays top Mariners again, go for sweep Sunday

19 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

Jose Bautista broke a tie with a three-run homer off Nick Vincent in the seventh inning as Toronto beat Seattle 7-2 Saturday at Rogers Centre. Earlier, Kendrys Morales had tied the game at 2-2 with a solo home run.

