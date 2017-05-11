Blue Jays series preview vs. Seattle ...

Blue Jays series preview vs. Seattle Mariners

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jays Journal

The Toronto Blue Jays just won their second straight series for the first time on Wednesday night, against the Cleveland Indians in an ALCS rematch. That 8-17 record of April has turned into a 5-4 record so far this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jays Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May 5 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr 29 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr '17 LastPharts 2
News Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt... Apr '17 Price phartsz 2
News Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende... Mar '17 Remodeled phart 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,950,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC