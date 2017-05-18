Birthplace of grunge mourns 'Seattle's son' Chris Cornell
A tribute to singer Chris Cornell is shown on a video display at Safeco Field in Seattle before a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Cornell, who was born and raised in Seattle and was part of the group of artists who formed the grunge scene, died Wednesday in Detroit, following a performance of his band, Soundgarden.
