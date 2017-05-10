Biagini and four relievers combine on seven-hit shutout as Jays top Mariners 4-0

Jose Bautista homered and Joe Biagini combined with four relievers on a seven-hit shutout as the Toronto Blue Jays blanked the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Friday night at Rogers Centre. Bautista hit a two-run shot in the third inning and Devon Travis drove in a pair of runs as the Blue Jays won for the fifth time in six games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.