Bergman's 9 K's lift Mariners to series win

Christian Bergman provided a much-needed lift to the Mariners' injury-plagued rotation with a 7 1/3-inning gem on Wednesday, as Seattle rolled to a series-clinching 4-0 win over the A's at Safeco Field. Making his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, Bergman allowed just two hits and two walks, while striking out a career-best nine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.