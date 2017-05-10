Bergman does his job to limit Toronto
It had been 13 months since Christian Bergman made a Major League start and, considering the circumstances, the 29-year-old right-hander did his part to keep the Mariners close on Friday in a Such is the state of the Mariners at the moment that the primary goal with four fill-in starters is to keep the game in hand for five innings or so, turn things over to a bullpen that has been very solid at the back end and count on the offense to score enough to make it all work. That formula has fared well enough that the Mariners had won six of their last eight and pulled into second place in the American League West, but the final part -- the offensive help -- didn't partake in the plan on Friday.
