Bergman does his job to limit Toronto

Bergman does his job to limit Toronto

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Mariners

It had been 13 months since Christian Bergman made a Major League start and, considering the circumstances, the 29-year-old right-hander did his part to keep the Mariners close on Friday in a Such is the state of the Mariners at the moment that the primary goal with four fill-in starters is to keep the game in hand for five innings or so, turn things over to a bullpen that has been very solid at the back end and count on the offense to score enough to make it all work. That formula has fared well enough that the Mariners had won six of their last eight and pulled into second place in the American League West, but the final part -- the offensive help -- didn't partake in the plan on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May 5 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr 29 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr '17 LastPharts 2
News Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt... Apr '17 Price phartsz 2
News Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende... Mar '17 Remodeled phart 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,989,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC