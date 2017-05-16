Bautista hits 3-run homer as Blue Jay...

Bautista hits 3-run homer as Blue Jays beat Mariners 7-2

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Indians outfielder Yandy Diaz can't make a catch on a ball hit by Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar as Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor looks The plan at spring training for Justin Smoak was to play first base mostly against righthanded pitching and be a late-innings defender when the Blue Jays were protecting a lead. Yes, the Mariners would normally prefer six or more innings from their starting pitcher but, these days, they'll take five zeroes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May 5 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr 29 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr '17 LastPharts 2
News Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt... Apr '17 Price phartsz 2
News Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende... Mar '17 Remodeled phart 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,273 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC