Bautista hits 3-run homer as Blue Jays beat Mariners 7-2
Indians outfielder Yandy Diaz can't make a catch on a ball hit by Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar as Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor looks The plan at spring training for Justin Smoak was to play first base mostly against righthanded pitching and be a late-innings defender when the Blue Jays were protecting a lead. Yes, the Mariners would normally prefer six or more innings from their starting pitcher but, these days, they'll take five zeroes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May 5
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr '17
|Price phartsz
|2
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|Mar '17
|Remodeled phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC