Anthony Rendon, Tanner Roark help Nationals defeat Mariners again
Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer for his eighth of the season, Tanner Roark allowed a run over seven innings and the Washington Nationals defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Wednesday night. Roark completed seven innings for the first time in seven starts and held the Mariners to 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May 5
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr '17
|Price phartsz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC