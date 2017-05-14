Air Maile catching Blue Jays' and opp...

Air Maile catching Blue Jays' and opponents' attention

14 hrs ago Read more: The Toronto Star

Luke Maile's arm, if not his bat, impresses Jays skipper and the catcher he's keeping the job warm for. If the rocket that catcher Luke Maile threw to Ryan Goins early in the Blue Jays' 3-2 walk-off win over the Mariners on Sunday looked familiar - a strike that sent Seattle's speedy Jean Segura back to the dugout after a failed attempt to steal second base - that's because he's been making a habit of it.

