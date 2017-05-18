Abreu and Avi Bring Hot Bats to Seatt...

Abreu and Avi Bring Hot Bats to Seattle as Four-Game Series Begins Tonight

The "A-Team" of Jose Abreu and Avi Garcia went 5-for-10 with a homer, four RBI and three runs scored in last night's 12-8 road loss to the Angels in the finale of the three-game series. Abreu slugged a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Sox an early lead and singled and scored in the eighth.

Chicago, IL

