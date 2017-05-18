Abreu and Avi Bring Hot Bats to Seattle as Four-Game Series Begins Tonight
The "A-Team" of Jose Abreu and Avi Garcia went 5-for-10 with a homer, four RBI and three runs scored in last night's 12-8 road loss to the Angels in the finale of the three-game series. Abreu slugged a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Sox an early lead and singled and scored in the eighth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLB.com.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May 5
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr '17
|Price phartsz
|2
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|Mar '17
|Remodeled phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC