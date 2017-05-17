Aa s power game brings losing streak to an end

SEATTLE >> The A's inability to get through the last three innings without something dreadful happening showed up again Tuesday night, but this time Oakland dodged the bullet with ninth-inning homers by Matt Joyce and Mark Canha leading to a 9-6 win. Down 5-4 in the ninth, Oakland was en route to a fifth straight loss when Rajai Davis singled as a pinch hitter off the Mariners' Steve Cishek to open the inning.

