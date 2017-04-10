Worthy gamble: Jackson thriving with ...

Worthy gamble: Jackson thriving with Fire Frogs

It's too early to draw any conclusions from the Braves' gamble on former Mariners first-rounder Alex Jackson , but the early returns are certainly positive. , went 2-for-3 and connected on his third home run in eight games for Class A Advanced Florida on Thursday night, hitting a solo shot to left-center field in the top of the sixth inning in a Fire Frogs loss against St. Lucie.

